Bill Belichick, Patriots dealing with obstacles in shortened training camp

The New England Patriots were supposed to begin preseason play on Thursday, but didn’t even start full team practices until Friday.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is taking things in stride as much as he can, especially because he knows every other NFL team is in the same boat.

“The players are ready to move forward at the appropriate times, so we’ll continue to do that and take it as it comes,” Belichick said.

The altered offseason is affecting Patriots newcomers the most, and especially rookies trying to adapt to playing at a higher level.

“I think all of our rookies have worked extremely hard. They’re in deep water, and turbulent water,” Belichick said. “I think they’re just trying to keep their head above water and try to swim or paddle in the right direction, knowing that they’re not really able to keep up, but their doing the best they can, and they’re way ahead of where they were a week ago.”

The coaching staff is tasked with its own challenge to try and fit the experience of a full preseason into a much tighter schedule.

“What’s relevant is where we are and what we can do now, so that’s what we’re going to focus on,” Belichick said. “We’re just going to have to condense some of the things we do in the first week of training camp to where we are now.”

Belichick concluded his press conference saying that they will likely have to deal with adjustments for a while, and added that the staff is already adjusting its college scouting process in the wake of postponements at the Divison I level.