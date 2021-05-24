Bill Silengo steps down as Castleton men’s hockey head coach

Spent the last five seasons behind the Spartans' bench

The search for a new head coach looms over the Castleton men’s hockey team.

Bill Silengo is stepping down after five years at the helm, Castleton announced in a press release today.

He guided the Spartans to a 11-10-6 record in his first year as head coach in 2016-17, but his teams posted a 28-67-16 record in the NEHC throughout his tenure. Castleton also qualified for the conference tournament three of the four years while he was in charge.

According to the release, Castleton will begin its search for a new head coach immediately.