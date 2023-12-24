Plattsburgh, NY – The Beekmantown boy’s hockey team captured the 2023 Applebees Winter Classic on Saturday afternoon.

They beat Rye, 6-1 to secure the (2-0) weekend, and the in-season tournament title.

Sam Bingel scored 5 points this weekend, including an assist to Zach LaPier to give him his 100th career point.

Edward Sweenor would score a hat trick for the second straight day.

In the other game 2 contest, NCCS would get a hat trick from Winnie Simpson, in the 3rd period alone, and would add a 4th overall goal. He was joined by Owen Ebersole’s 3 scores to come back in the third period to beat Guilderland.

Full highlights from both game, and hear from the winning clubs, in the video above.