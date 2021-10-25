Blanka Skodova wins Hockey East Goaltender of the Week

UVM women’s hockey senior keeper Blanka Skodova backstopped the Cats to a perfect start to conference play this past weekend.

The Czech goaltender stopped a combined 41-of-44 shots as Vermont took down Holy Cross and Merrimack to improve to 2-0 in Hockey East, and 4-2 in its season-opening home stretch.

Vermont sees its first bit of road action next weekend against a pair of Hockey East foes. First, UVM takes on Boston University on Friday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. The Catamounts follow that up with a meeting against UConn on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m.