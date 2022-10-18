The Plattsburgh high school student section brought out the pink for “Block Out Cancer” Night at the annual Plattsburgh, Beekmantown girl’s volleyball match.

On the court, Beekmantown would take the first set, with the hornets coming back to win the next two. The eagles would even things up in game 4, forcing a winner take all 5th set.

Plattsburgh would win the final game, to win 3-2. Fans took to the court after the final point was scored in celebration.

Highlights from the night, are in the video above.