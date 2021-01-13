Boston Bruins honoring Travis Roy with helmet emblem

As the NHL season begins Wednesday night, the Boston Bruins are honoring the life and legacy of Travis Roy by wearing a commemorative emblem on their helmets during the 2021 season.

The emblem represents Roy’s initials and the No. 24, which is the number he wore while playing hockey at Boston University.

“The Boston Bruins are proud to join Boston University this upcoming season in honoring the courageous and inspirational life of Travis Roy,” said Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs. “I am forever grateful for having had the opportunity to call Travis a friend and will never forget the lessons his life’s journey taught us all. Travis’s profound legacy will always be remembered within the Bruins locker room and in hockey rinks across the world.”