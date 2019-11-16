Boston College soars past UVM in game one

The Vermont Catamounts hosted No. 16 nationally ranked Boston College on Friday night for a hockey east match.

UVM has not beaten BC at home since 2010. The Cats have lost consecutive games to the Eagles since 2017.

The Eagles opened up a 2-0 lead over the Cats in the second period.

With 15 minutes left in the second period, Vermont’s Joey Cipollone rifled in UVM’s only goal of the game.

The Eagles responded with three more goals for a powerful 5-1 dominant win over the Cats.

Vermont and BC will face again tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. at Gutterson for game two of the series.