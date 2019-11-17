Boston College sweeps UVM

The UVM men’s hockey team closed out its two-game series with Boston College on Saturday night.
The No. 16 nationally ranked Eagles defeated UVM one day prior 5-1.
The Catamounts hoped to snap the BC eight game win streak over Vermont but fell short.
After a scoreless first period, the Eagles scored two goals just two minutes apart from one another.
The Catamounts couldn’t finish and fell in a 3-0 shutout to Boston College.
The Cats finished the game with a 34-26 advantage in shots and a 31-26 advantage in faceoffs won.
UVM will take on a Hockey East road series at Boston University next Friday November 22 & 23.