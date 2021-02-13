Boston University men’s hockey breezes past UVM

Terriers dominate their way to a series sweep

The Terriers had no trouble finding goals in Gutterson Fieldhouse on Saturday.

UVM freshman forward Dovar Tinling scored the first goal of his career, but it proved to be the only Catamount tally in a 5-1 defeat against Boston University.

BU sophomore center Jay O’Brien posted a hat trick in the victory, including the game-tying and game-winning goals.

Vermont fell to 1-7-2 after the loss, while No. 13 Boston University improved to 8-2.

Both teams await the release of the next Hockey East schedule update to find out their next opponents.