UVM returned to action for the first time in a month. The Catamounts hosted Boston University on Friday night at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

Freshman Goaltender Gabe Carriere made his first career start in net. The freshman keeper posted 28 saves.

The game remained scoreless into the final period. BU’s Alex Vlasic found the back of the net to give the Terriers its lone goal.

UVM will face BU again Saturday night at Gutterson. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m.