Boston University takes down UVM men’s hockey Friday night

UVM hosted Hockey East rival Boston University on Friday night.

The Catamounts are winless in the conference. Senior Derek Lodermeier put the Catamounts on the board in the first period for 1-0 lead over BU.

Boston University freshman Trevor Zegras scored the game-winner at 16:25 of the third period as the Terriers came out with a 4-2 Hockey East win over Vermont Friday night.

UVM closes the non-conference slate tomorrow night at RPI (11-12-2 overall). The game is slated to begin at 7 p.m. in Troy, New York.