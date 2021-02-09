Both Vermont hockey programs facing Boston University this weekend

Hockey East announced Tuesday morning that both Vermont programs will be playing Boston University this weekend.

Both programs have not played games since January 9th. The UVM men are 1-5-2 overall and eager to get back on the ice. After a two-week pause the Catamounts returned to practice on Feb. 4.

The UVM men are hosting the Terriers at Gutterson Fieldhouse on Friday Feb. 12 and Saturday Feb. 13. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Catamount women will be facing BU on the road on Friday and Saturday. UVM is 5-1 and riding a four-game win streak. The Catamounts are coming off of back-to-back sweeps over Holy Cross and UConn.