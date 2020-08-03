Brad Keselowski takes home Foxwoods 301 victory

Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin battled all race long, but Keselowski surged ahead to take the final stage and the victory at the “Magic Mile” on Sunday.

Keselowski led for a race-high 184 laps, while Hamlin was ahead for 92. The two exchanged leads 18 times throughout the 301 laps at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The win marked the 33rd of Keselowski’s career and second at NHMS. Hamlin settled for second, followed by New England natives Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano.

NASCAR Cup Series action continues on Saturday, August 8th with the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.