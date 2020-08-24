Brandon Gray dominates in Enduro and Street Stock Special

Brandon Gray mirrored the performance of his late father Troy and took home a victory in the 36th Enduro 200 at Thunder Road on Sunday night.

The impressive feat was made even more impressive, because Gray had already secured a win in the 50-lap Street Stock Special earlier that day.

Gray was the only driver out of a 114-car field to finish all 200 laps of the Enduro, while second-place finisher and three-time Enduro winner Bill Davis (Monson, Mass.) completed 196 laps.

Thunder Road rookies Kaiden “Tropical Storm” Fisher (Shelburne, Vt.) and Luke Peters (Groton, Vt.) finished second and third in the Street Stock Special.

The final Thursday night event on the schedule begins this Thursday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. and will feature all four divisions in action, as well as the annual “Run What U Brung” spectator races.