Brandon Palaniuk wins Bassmaster Elite event at Lake Champlain

Rathrum, Idaho native Brandon Palaniuk used a 21-pound, 6-ounce Sunday to claim a come-from-behind win on Lake Champlain this weekend.

The 2017 Angler of the Year earned his fourth B.A.S.S. event and took home a $100,000 first-place prize.

Palaniuk’s four-day total was 80 pounds, 1 ounce.

Seth Fielder (New Market, Minn.) finished second with a 78-pound, 14 ounce total, and Jamie Hartman (Russellville, Ark.) landed third with 78 pounds, 5 ounces. Hartman had led the event through the first three days of competition but fell short in the finale.