Brattleboro baseball sneaks past Colchester

Brattleboro picked up a couple key wins against the Colchester Cannons at Colchester High School on Sunday afternoon.

Brattleboro took the lead in game one on a broken steal attempt, and the road team was able to secure a 4-3 behind some late insurance.

Jack Pattison, Alex Kendall and Alex Kurucz led the way with two hits each in the win.

Brattleboro also snagged a comeback win against the Cannons in game two, 5-3.

Colchester fell to 5-4 after the two losses, and Brattleboro improved to 6-3 with its fourth and fifth wins in a row.