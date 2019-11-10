Brattleboro completes perfect season with D2 title

The Colonels capped off an undefeated season with a dominant win over Bellows Falls at Rutland High School on Saturday.

BUHS trounced the Terriers 46-7 for its first state championship since 1973, erasing a 46-year drought.

“It gives home to the rest of the community to come out and try a new sport if they want, knowing that they can be successful,” Brattleboro senior running back Chris Frost said.

This contest was a rematch of the first game of the season, in which the Colonels rallied from down 19 to come back and win 49-26.

Brattleboro was hot right out of the gates this time around, and put up 14 points in a 3:28-span in the first quarter.

Bellows Falls then chalked up its first score of the game when Jed Lober scurried into the endzone. The Terriers trailed 14-7.

After that, BUHS closed things out with 32 unanswered points in the decisive win.

The victory marked the first Division II title in Brattleboro football history, and just the second state title all-time.