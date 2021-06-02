Brockton Rox sweep Lake Monsters

The Lake Monsters lost its third-straight Futures League game on Wednesday night to the Brockton Rox.

In the top of the second inning, the Rox ran in four runners to give Brockton a 4-0 lead over the Lake Monsters. Peter Messervy and Brycin Hernandez both brought in two-run singles. The Rox ultimately defeated Vermont 9-5.

With the win, Brockton improves to 4-1 overall. The Rox return to action on Thursday, June 3 at Pittsfield facing the Suns.

Vermont (1-4) will look to snap a three-game losing skid when they start a two-game series against the Worcester Bravehearts at Centennial on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.