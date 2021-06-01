Brockton Rox take down Lake Monsters

Rox power past Monsters on Tuesday night

The Vermont Lake Monsters began a four-game homestand at Centennial Field on Tuesday night.

The Monsters hosted new Futures League foe Brockton. The Brockton Rox took a 2-0 lead over Vermont in the top of the third inning.

The Rox ultimately defeated the Lake Monsters 8-0. With the win, the Rox improve to 2-1 and earned its first shutout of the season. The Lake Monsters fall to 1-3 overall. Vermont and Brockton meet again on Wednesday night at Centennial Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Watch the video above to catch up on early highlights as the Lake Monsters faced the Rox.

