Plattsburgh, NY – Saint Albans native, Colby Brouillette hit not one but two home runs in Clarkson’s big win at Plattsburgh State. The Golden Knights were able to get a split between the two programs after the Cardinals also picked up a road win one week prior.

Brouillette had a 4 hit game including the two home runs, which adds to his over 100 career hits in his collegiate career, a milestone he made it to the previous time out.

Clarkson scored the first 8 runs of the game before the Cardinals made a come back to make it a game again at 8-5.

From there, the Knights would score 15 of the remaining 16 total runs to get the very bog road win.

Full highlights from the game, and hear from Brouillette on his career, in the video above.