Bryan Schmitt wins Bassmaster Elite Series at Lake Champlain

Deale, Maryland pro Bryan Schmitt secured the blue trophy at the Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain. Schmitt finished with a four-day total of 78 pounds and 5 ounces. His fish on day four weighed in at 16 pounds and one ounce. The first place prize for Schmitt is $100,000.

Schmitt took home his second BASS win. He won the Bass Pro Northern Open on Lake Champlain back in 2016. On Sunday, he reeled in a 3 1/2-pound smallmouth that gave him a 12-ounce upgrade in his total.

“I didn’t know I won until the last second when I put my fish on the scale. I was nervous… when the scale showed 16.1 I knew I won it” said Schmitt.

Schmitt showed a lot of praise for Lake Champlain. During his acceptance speech he stated “I am in love with Lake Champlain”

“The mountains… it’s so beautiful. The lake is so big that you can fish anywhere. It’s a good tournament lake because you don’t have to fish in a crowd. There’s so many big fish everywhere. There’s big large mouth, big small mouth” added Schmitt.

Eight ounces separated first and second place. Keith Combs out of Huntington, TX finished with a four-day total of 77 pounds and 13 ounces.

In third place, Chris Zaldain from Fort Worth, TX finished with a total weight of 76 pounds and 15 ounces.

The tournament schedule continues with the Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River in Waddington, NY from July 15-18.