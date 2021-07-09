Bryson Richards wins 2021 Vermont Amateur Championship

Country Club of Barre’s Bryson Richards took lead into the final day of tournament action, and it only grew as he cruised to victory.

The rising junior at the University of Rhode Island finished the 2021 Vermont Amateur Championship as the only player under par (-4) and eight strokes ahead of second-place Troy Goliber of Burlington Country Club.

“This is one that I’ve had circled on my calendar for a long time now,” Richards said. “I think this is my eight [Vermont Amateur]. I’ve come close a couple times, but to finally break through and do it means a lot.”

Richards came close with a runner-up finish in 2019, and the U-32 grad tied for 11th place in last year’s tournament.

This year, Richards also played a key role in the Country Club of Barre’s McCullough Cup victory, and the team finished 14 shots ahead of runner-up Burlington Country Club.

2020 champion Garren Poirier finished the tournament tied for 17th at 18 strokes over par.