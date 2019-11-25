BU downs Vermont 5-1 for series sweep

UVM women’s hockey hosted Boston University in game two of the series on Sunday afternoon at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

Vermont lost the first game 3-2 in overtime, and that memory appeared to be fresh in the Catamounts’ minds.

Just six seconds into the game, Eve-Audrey Picard won the opening face-off and slotted a leading pass to Theresa Schafzahl.

Schafzahl whipped in a wrist shot and put the Cats ahead 1-0 over BU.

But after that, Vermont gave up the tying goal and two consecutive power play goals to the Terriers. Julia Nearis, Abby Cook, and Jesse Compher scored in that order.

Kristina Schuler added an even-strength goal in the second period, so the Terriers led 4-1 to start the third period.

Boston University added one more goal early in the final frame for a 5-1 lead, and that was the final score as the Terriers topped the Catamounts and swept the weekend.

UVM will now prepare for the Windjammer Classic. The Cats start the tournament playing Penn State at Gutterson Fieldhouse on Friday, November 29 at 4 p.m.