BU grinds out OT win over Vermont women’s hockey

Vermont women’s hockey returned to the friendly confines of Gutterson Fieldhouse for a Saturday afternoon tilt with Hockey East foe Boston University.

The Terriers jumped out to a 2-0 lead over Vermont early in the second period.

Then, the Catamounts clawed their way back in the game.

About halfway through the second period, Corinne McCool won a battle along the boards, fired a pass to Val Caldwell, and Caldwell sliced in a shot inside the near post.

Caldwell’s goal cut the deficit to a 2-1 BU lead, but Vermont wasn’t done there.

In the third period, McCool set up another goal. Her initial shot was blocked, the rebound floated around in the slot, and Ali O’Leary came flying in and buried the loose puck.

O’Leary’s goal forced a 2-2 tie and forced an overtime period.

With 1:06 left in overtime, the Terriers sealed the win as Nara Elia punched in a goal on a breakaway for a 3-2 BU win.

The Catamounts and Terriers will battle again on Sunday, November 24 at 2 p.m. at Gutterson Fieldhouse.