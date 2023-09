On Tuesday night, longtime Dartmouth Football Head Coach, Buddy Teevens passed away due to injuries he suffered in an accident in March.

Coach Teevens was hit by a truck while riding a bike, in Florida six months ago.

He coached the program for 23 seasons, becoming the program’s all-time wins leader with 117. He also played for the Big Green from 1976 to 1978.

