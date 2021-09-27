4 Observations: Bills blast Washington 43-21

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills won a second straight game and improved to 2-1 with a dominant performance over Washington. The defense picked up where they left off after shutting out the Dolphins and the offense put together the explosive performance we’ve been expecting.

Here are my 4 Observations from Sunday’s win:

Time to unplug the Josh Allen panic button. The Bills quarterback put together his best game of the season carving up the Washington defense. Allen finished 32-43 passing for 358 yards, 4 touchdown passes and added one more on the ground. Allen and the offense has struggled to find a rhythm this season but they were a well oiled machine all 4 quarters. Allen was making quick decision, was accurate and even found Emmanuel Sanders on a deep ball. Allen was the MVP caliber quarterback we saw for most of last season.

This game featured a primetime cornerback vs wide receiver matchup. Tre’Davious White was matched up with Washington’s Terry McLaurin nearly all day and silenced the WFT’s wide receiver. White shadowed McLaurin all over the field and won the matchup. McLaurin had 3 catches for just 25 yards when the game was still competitive. He added a 37 yard catch late in the game but White erased Washington’s best playmaker.

Washington has 4 former 1st round draft picks on their defensive line but they looked 2nd rate against the Bills offensive line. I watched starting left tackle Dion Dawkins nearly every snap and he had a really nice game. Dawkins, who continues to work his way back from COVID, didn’t allow Washington defensive end Montez Sweat to get within the same area code as Josh Allen. The Bills line didn’t allow a sack and Allen looked comfortable all game. After a bad opener against the Steelers the offensive line has responded with 2 good performances.

This game turned on two drives. Washington had some momentum late in the 1st half after cutting the Bills lead to just 10 but Josh Allen and company ended any thoughts of a comeback on back-to-back possessions. The Bills offense got the ball with :26 left in the 2nd quarter and a couple of timeouts. Most teams would have been conservative and taken a knee but the Bills were aggressive. Allen hooked up with Diggs, Beasley, and Knox to chew up 51 yards and Tyler Bass knocked home a field goal as time expired to give the Bills a 13 point lead. The Bills 1st possession of the 2nd half started on the 7 yard line. They looked like a well oiled machine coming out of the locker room marching 93 yards on 17 plays for a touchdown. That drive put the Bills up by 19 and pretty much ended all doubt.