(Coach Sean McDermott met with media members on Day 1 of training camp. You can view the full press conference above.)

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sean McDermott is heading into his seventh season as the Bills’ head coach, but this one will have a much different feel.

Leslie Frazier had been Sean’s defensive coordinator from Day 1. Leslie stepped away and Sean added the title of defensive coordinator.

The Bills have had one of the top defenses since Sean became the head coach and he’s got a lengthy track record of doing the job, so it’s not like he has to fix a broken defense. I think this was a move to get that unit to the next level. Maybe it was time for a different voice and there’s none more powerful than the head coach.

There were times in the past when the Bills’ defense seemed too conservative. Sean will have the chance to change that. This season, there’s no longer a middleman. If the defense takes the next step and is elite, Sean deserves the credit and if they struggle, there will be plenty of questions.

Like it or not, the Diggs drama isn’t really going far away until he speaks and gives some clarity to storming out of the locker room after the playoff loss and address what happened at mandatory minicamp. I don’t believe he will offer up some earth-shattering insight. His teammates say it’s been blown out of proportion but the sooner Stefon speaks at camp, the sooner it becomes a non-story.

There are three starting jobs that seem to be up for grabs. Middle linebacker, cornerback 2, and right guard. Linebacker Tyrel Dodson, cornerback Dane Jackson and guard Ryan Bates represent the safe play. They have more experience and you have a better idea of what you’ll get.

But the Bills have a large group of highly drafted young players who have bigger upsides, including 2022 1st-round pick cornerback Kaiir Elam, this year’s 2nd-round pick guard O’Cyrus Torrence and a pair of 3rd-round linebackers in Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams. It will be fun to see if experience or potential wins out.

And finally, Von Miller made an instant impact in 2022. He had eight sacks in 11 games before a knee injury ended his season. By all accounts, his rehab is going great. Could he be ready by Week 1? That idea hasn’t been ruled out but still seems like a long shot.

Von did guarantee he wouldn’t be out any later than Week 6. The situation reminds me of Tre’Davious White rehabbing his knee at camp last year. We’ll be watching every move he does on the field and the sideline trying to gauge when the Bills’ dynamic pass rusher could return to the lineup.