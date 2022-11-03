WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — AAA is taking more than 100 Bills fans to MetLife Stadium.
This Sunday, the company is utilizing roundtrip motorcoach transportation for a one-day trip to the Bills vs. Jets game in New Jersey. The trip includes the following:
- a mezzanine-level game ticket
- a tailgate lunch with chips, soda, cookies and a sub
- services by a AAA tour manager
Fans will be picked up in three different spots — Williamsville, Henrietta and Liverpool. 41 fans are boarding the bus in the 716, AAA says.
Those coming from Williamsville will board the bus at 3 a.m. and depart 15 minutes later. They’re expected to return around 1 a.m. the next day.
