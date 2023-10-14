BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills activated linebacker Baylon Spector from injured reserve on Saturday, and elevated cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram for Sunday night’s game against the Giants at Highmark Stadium.

Cornerback Dane Jackson (knee), along with Buffalo’s starting tight ends Dawson Knox (wrist) and rookie Dalton Kincaid (concussion) are questionable.

Spector was a full participant in practice this week after starting the season on IR with a hamstring injury. Along with veteran A.J. Klein, who was added to the 53-man roster from the practice squad earlier this week, Spector fortifies the Bills linebacker corps after All-Pro Matt Milano sustained a leg fracture that requires surgery during last week’s loss against the Jaguars in London.

Ingram, a former University at Buffalo player, is active for the second week in a row, as the Bills have lost top cornerback Tre’Davious White for the season due to an Achilles tendon tear. Another starting cornerback, Christian Benford (shoulder), did not play against the Jaguars but is not listed on the final injury report for this week.

Giants injuries

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will not play Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills because of a neck injury. Coach Brian Daboll on Friday listed Jones as out for the game along with left tackle Andrew Thomas, rookie center John Michael Schmitz, outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari and backup tackle Matt Peart.

Veteran backup Tyrod Taylor, who spent three seasons with the Bills, will start for New York, his first start since late in 2021 with Houston. Tommy DeVito, an undrafted free agent out of Illinois, either will be elevated from the practice squad or signed to the roster to be his backup.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.