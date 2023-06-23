BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills affirmed belief in the football department’s leadership, extending the contracts of general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott through the 2027 season, the team announced Friday.

Beane and McDermott are each entering their seventh season in Buffalo. Together they have restored the Bills roster and culture into a program that has made the playoffs in five of the past six seasons, and won four consecutive AFC East division titles. Prior to their arrival, the Bills had missed the postseason in 17 consecutive seasons, an NFL record. The both received contract extensions in 2020 that ran through the 2025 season.

McDermott, whose salary under his previous contract was $8.5 million, boasts the best regular season winning percentage (.639) in team history with a 62-35 record.

“Sean is a proud, Christian, determined man,” Bills owner Terry Pegula said in a news release. “I remember before his interview for the Bills head coaching job thinking about him being a two-time National Prep Wrestling Champ. I thought to myself, you wrestled, you’re determined, you love what you’re doing, and you won. He comes to the Bills every day and will never ask anyone, player or coach, to do anything he wouldn’t do.”

Beane came to Buffalo following the 2017 draft, a few months after McDermott was hired, and has built the Bills roster into one of the best in the NFL.

“Brandon is a very competitive person,” Pegula said. “I know he likes to win, but I also know he hates to lose. He’s not afraid to say what he’s thinking and if he disagrees with something he will say so, even to the owner. I love it. He, Sean, Kim and I have a very good relationship with open discussions, debate and a lot of communication.”