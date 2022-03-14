ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills made two moves along the offensive line Monday, opening significant salary cap space in the process.

The team started by releasing Daryl Williams in a move that created more than $6 million of cap space, according to info from salary website Spotrac. Later, the team announced an extension with center Mitch Morse, locking him up for two more years while lowering his cap figure.

The Bills signed Williams do a three-year deal just last March, but it came with a price tag that assumed he’d be their starting right tackle. That plan did not work out, as Williams struggled last season and eventually moved inside to guard. To his credit, Williams did start every game the past two seasons.

Morse has started 47 of 49 regular-season games since joining the Bills in 2019 and appears to have good chemistry with quarterback Josh Allen. Morse was scheduled to have a cap hit of $11.25 million in 2022, which was the last year of his contract. He is now signed through 2024.

Per Spotrac, Morse’s cap hit for 2022 was lowered to $9 million, opening more than $2 million in cap space this year. They say Morse’s deal contains a $7.5 million signing bonus, all of which gets paid to Morse this season while the team gets to spread the cap hit out over the course of the deal.

These space-saving roster moves, as well as others made by the team last week, indicate the Bills could be active in free agency. The Bills needed to shed salary to get under the salary cap by Wednesday when the league year begins, but they have now opened more than $17 million in cap space in the past week by extending Morse and releasing Williams, A.J. Klein and Jon Feliciano.

Here’s a look at more players that could be on the roster bubble.