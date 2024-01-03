BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pair of Bills players, cornerstone left tackle Dion Dawkins and emerging running back James Cook, were named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games roster on Wednesday night, while quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs were selected as first alternates.

A few other Bills could join them at the NFL’s all-star showcase Feb. 1-4 in Orlando, as center Mitch Morse and defensive end Leonard Floyd are second alternates, defensive tackle Ed Oliver and rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid are third alternates, and Buffalo’s other tight end Dawson Knox is a fifth alternate.

Cook, who ranks third in the NFL with 1,086 yards rushing, is the first Bills running back picked for the Pro Bowl since LeSean McCoy in 2017. Buffalo’s second-round pick out of Georgia in 2022, Cook also has gained 429 yards on 41 receptions, along with scoring six touchdowns and averaging 4.8 yards per carry through the first 16 games.

Dawkins will be making his third consecutive Pro Bowl appearance in his seventh NFL season. Starting every game for the Bills this season, Dawkins also has been nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Allen is the NFL leader with 42 touchdowns (27 passing, 15 rushing) and ranks sixth in total yardage (3,947 passing, 457 rushing). He was selected to the Pro Bowl in two of the past three seasons, and turned down an alternate invitation in 2021.

The AFC quarterbacks picked for the Pro Bowl on Wednesday were: Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, the MVP favorite, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, last year’s MVP, and Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, the QB the Bills will face in Sunday’s season finale to decide the AFC East division title.

Baltimore, assured of being the top seed in the AFC playoffs, had the most Pro Bowl selections in the conference with seven, followed by Miami (six), Kansas City (five) and Cleveland (five).

The Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando will spotlight flag football competitions, as well as skills contests, including dodgeball and tug-o-war.