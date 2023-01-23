BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills quarterback Josh Allen does not expect to need surgery to heal the elbow injury that he dealt with during the second half of the season.

“We don’t think [an] operation is necessary at this time. Obviously rest and recovery is going to be really good for it,” Allen told reporters Monday after cleaning out his locker following the Bills’ season-ending loss to the Bengals in the AFC divisional playoffs.

Allen reportedly sprained the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow late in a Nov. 6 loss to the Jets. He said doctors initially prescribed a two-to-four-week recovery period, but Allen indicated that he received a PRP injection that helped him stay on the field.

Through eight games prior to his injury, Allen completed 64% of his passes for an average of 300 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Over the final 10 games, Allen completed 62% of his passes for an average of 277 yards, with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

“There was a period obviously right after for a few weeks where it was pretty bothersome,” Allen said. “It didn’t affect me all that much. Just kind of felt like maybe I was trying to throw it a little differently, mechanically I had to change a few things, and got away a little bit from how I’m used to throwing the ball. That’s just kind of a byproduct of that. But again, it didn’t affect me too much.”

By the time the postseason arrived, Allen regained comfort in his throwing mechanics, he said.

“Being a rotational thrower it’s very kind of elbow prevalent,” Allen said. “Maybe it got a little bit too more of a linear type deal because I just couldn’t really use all that much force, and kind of flicking it out there.”

Allen cited opponent adjustments as reasons for the Bills’ offensive struggles as the season wore on.

“As you get in the later part of the season, that’s when the opposing teams’ defenses in general are starting to click,” Allen said. “They’re figuring things out too. They’ve got film on you. So we’ve got to be adaptive and we’ve got to figure out ways to make it a little easier for us. Going into the offseason, talking with the coaching staff and just figuring out ways to maybe lessen that burden.”

Allen praised first-year offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, noting the Bills ranked second in the NFL in both scoring and total offense, with similarly high marks in other statistical measures.

“I thought he did a really good job putting us in positions to be successful,” Allen said. “I got to be better for him, and especially when he gives me some shot plays. I turned the ball over too many times this year. Didn’t really bit us all that much, only losing three games in the regular season. But there’s opportunities where it could have.”