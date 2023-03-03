BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills retained interior offensive lineman Ike Boettger, signing the pending free agent to a one-year contract.

Boettger, 28, played only six snaps last season but was able to return to the field after rehabbing a torn Achilles tendon suffered in December 2021.

The 6-foot-6 Boettger has played both guard and center during his five seasons with the Bills. He started 10 games in 2021 before the injury.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Boettger was signed to the veteran minimum of $1.035 million last season while rehabbing the injury but was paid over $2 million in 2021.

Boettger is expected to face a training camp competition for play time. The Bills need stronger performance from their offensive line as a whole, but Boettger will likely need to show what he can do over a longer period of time before being slotted in for a starting role.