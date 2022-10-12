BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills safety Micah Hyde is “doing extremely well,” coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday, following surgery on Hyde’s injured neck that will reportedly sideline him for up to nine months.

“He’s in good spirits,” McDermott said. “He certainly misses being here and we can’t wait to see him when he gets back here. But he has had that surgery and we’re looking forward to getting him back here when he’s back.”

Hyde was placed on season-ending injured reserve last month after getting hurt late in the Bills’ win against the Titans on Monday Night Football in the second week of the season. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday that Hyde had successful surgery in Los Angeles to repair a herniated disc in his neck, and will have a recovery period of six to nine months.

Second-year pro Damar Hamlin has started the past three games for the Bills in place of Hyde, with Cam Lewis, a former University at Buffalo cornerback, listed as Hamlin’s backup.

Buffalo’s other All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer missed last week’s win against the Steelers with an injury to his ribs, and he practiced Wednesday wearing a non-contact jersey. Jaquan Johnson has started the two games Poyer has missed to injury this season.

#Bills S Jordan Poyer back at practice in the red, non contact jersey. He missed last week’s game against Pittsburgh with a rib injury. pic.twitter.com/A8PtHqRjIu — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) October 12, 2022

All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White returned to the practice field on Wednesday but will not play in Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. Prior to practice, Sean McDermott announced the team has opened the 21-day practice window for White to be activated from the physically unable to perform list.

McDermott stressed the team will ease White back into practice by saying, “let’s crawl before we walk.”

Buffalo opened the season with two new starters at cornerback after losing Levi Wallace to free agency. Dane Jackson, who closed last season filling in for White, started on one side. The Bills went with the rookie combination of Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam to fill the other starting spot before Benford missed the past two games with a broken hand.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.