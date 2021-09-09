Bills superfan Pinto Ron cancels ketchup/mustard spectacle due to COVID concerns

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — You won’t see Bills superfan Pinto Ron get doused with ketchup and mustard this year before Bills games in Orchard Park.

The fan, whose real name is Ken Johnson, said he talked with Eric Matwijow, the owner of Hammers Lot, and decided to cancel the spectacle that’s gotten very popular the past several years.

“We’ve been talking about this for quite awhile,” said Johnson, who also had open-heart surgery this spring. “The last couple years we got very large crowds out there and with COVID this year there’s a lot of uncertainty and a lot of people were nervous about it.”

Matwijow and Johnson decided to nix the condiment shower show in order to keep those crowds at bay. Johnson said he just wants people to be happy at the tailgate, and not nervous at all.

The two will not do their popular bowling ball shots with the public either, because of COVID concerns.

Pinto Ron said everything else will likely be the same, including Pizza Pete’s pizza, which gets cooked in a filing cabinet. He did mention he’ll greatly miss the Canadian fans he’s gotten close to over the years, including his sound guy. He said he found a substitute person to play tailgate tunes until his friend can cross the border once again.

“That’s kind of a sad thing.”