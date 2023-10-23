BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills tight end Dawson Knox will have surgery to repair a wrist injury he has been playing with over the past three games, coach Sean McDermott said Monday.

It is not yet known how long Knox will be out recovering from surgery, McDermott said.

Knox initially hurt his wrist during the Bills’ loss against the Jaguars in London. Knox was limited during practice and listed on the injury report, but played in each of Buffalo’s past two games, catching three passes for 17 yards in last week’s win against the New York Giants, and making one reception for 10 yards in Sunday’s loss at New England.

Catching seven of the 15 passes he’s been targeted on over the past three weeks, Knox could not hold onto a critical pass in the fourth quarter of the loss that dropped Buffalo’s record to 4-3.

Rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid is in position for more usage with Knox out of action. Kincaid caught all eight of his targets for 75 yards against the Patriots, after missing the previous game while going through the NFL’s concussion protocol. Kincaid had nine receptions for 118 yards in the first four games.

Buffalo’s third tight end Quinton Morris did not play against the Patriots due to an ankle injury after he caught the winning touchdown in the Giants game. Morris did not participate in Monday’s walk-through practice, nor did linebacker Baylon Spector (hamstring).

Von Miller, the star pass rusher who played just six snaps in his third game since being activated from the physically unable to perform list, is expected to play more in the coming weeks, and McDermott did not indicate that Miller has sustained a setback in his recovery from major knee surgery.

Miller was a limited participant in Monday’s session, along with defensive tackles Ed Oliver (toe) and Jordan Phillips (back). Quarterback Josh Allen (shoulder), right tackle Spencer Brown (knee), linebacker Terrel Bernard (knee) and cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle) were full participants.