ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The trade deadline addition of cornerback Rasul Douglas has benefitted the Bills in their renewed charge for fourth consecutive AFC East division title.

The cornerback’s impact on Buffalo’s recent surge was recognized Wednesday when Douglas was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week. Douglas returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown and defended three passes, one of which resulted an Ed Oliver interception, during Sunday’s 27-21 win against New England.

Buffalo (10-6) visits Miami (11-5) for Sunday night’s season finale that will determine the AFC East champion, and potentially whether the Bills make the playoffs.

In eight games since the Bills acquired the eighth-year veteran from the Packers in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick, Douglas has four interceptions, two fumble recoveries, a sack and eight passes defended. His playmaking ability has helped the Bills overcome the loss of top corner Tre’Davious White, who suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon injury in the Week 4 victory against the Dolphins.

“When you bring in a new player, sometimes that’s a challenge,” coach Sean McDermott said. “In particular when that new player is playing right away, because he doesn’t obviously have the experience level that you’d like him to have, say, coming out of training camp, having a full offseason. So, you know, I credit the players and coaches and Rasul himself, in terms of getting himself up to speed as quickly as he has and being able to produce like he has.”

At 6-foot-2 and weighing 209 pounds, Douglas has good size for his position, along with being “a smart heads up situationally aware player,” said Eric Washington, assistant head coach for the Bills.

“He just has a real talent, a real feel when it comes to diagnosing passing concepts and doing that within the coverage,” Washington said. “He’s very aggressive. He’s got the length. He’s not going to give up anything over the top. But he just understands the passing game.”