Even without several key starters, the Bills made it look easy on Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills took care of business on Sunday in Orchard Park, bulldozing the Steelers. Josh Allen had a career-high 424 passing yards and he wasn’t even the main attraction.

Thad Brown and AJ Feldman discuss big days from Khalil Shakir and Gabriel Davis who both stepped up big. A lot of young defensive players stepped up with the team down several starters, we break down their performance. Finally, the Chiefs are on deck. What we’re looking forward to from that matchup.