Dawson Knox dealing with broken hand as Bills hit the bye week

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills tight end Dawson Knox is off to the best start in his career but he’s dealing with a bit of a setback as the team hits the bye week.

Knox left Monday night’s game against the Titans with a hand injury late in the third quarter and did not return. He’s now dealing with a broken bone in his right hand but the timetable for his recover is still up in the air.

“Dawson did suffer a fracture on his hand, don’t know much more at this point other than we’ll just monitor it. We’ll see where it goes here,” head coach Sean McDermott said during his zoom call on Tuesday.

So far this season, Knox has 21 catches for 286 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. In a 34-31 loss to Tennessee, Knox found Josh Allen in the end zone for a two-point conversion trick play but his injury happened before that as Allen tried not to run the play because of it.

“I was trying to call the play off, I was shaking my hands at Dabs like ‘don’t call it, we can’t do it’ and he [Knox] looked at me and said ‘I got it, I’ll get it to you’ so to put your body on the line like that and grit through it that was a big time play,” Allen said after the game.

“That’s awesome when a teammate is willing to do that. That’s why we love him.”

The good news is Knox will have some extra time in his recovery as the Bills are now on their bye week and don’t play again until they host the Dolphins on Halloween.

With Knox missing time, that opens the door for Tommy Sweeney to step up in his absence. Sweeney came up big against the Titans as his only catch of the game was a touchdown, the first of his NFL career.

“It’s been a long journey for Tommy, really got off to a good start his first season and then from there it’s been an up and down journey if you will and he’s done a tremendous job of being resilient, sticking to it and he got the pay off last night and he’s gonna have an opportunity in front of him potentially here as well,” McDermott said.

Sweeney missed all of his sophomore season in 2020 dealing first with a foot injury then he was diagnosed with myocarditis, a heart condition that stems from Covid-19.