BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ken Dorsey coordinated a Bills offense that ranked second in the NFL in scoring and total yards in his first season on the job. But after managing only 10 points in Sunday’s divisional playoff loss to the Bengals, Dorsey drew fire from dissatisfied Bills fans and analysts.

General manager Brandon Beane was more reasoned in his description of Dorsey’s first-year performance during Thursday’s debriefing with reporters.

“Like any time you go through something the first year, I’m sure he felt at times like he was drinking out of a fire hose,” Beane said.

Beane praised Dorsey’s work ethic and intelligence, noting his success playing quarterback for a national championship team at Miami.

“Ken will be very self-critical,” Beane said before referencing one of coach Sean McDermott’s favorite talking points. “It’s about having that growth mindset, and I believe Ken does have that. And we will continue to look for ways to help him and that’s our job to kind of support him in that as he enters year two.”

The Bills averaged 28.4 points this season, same as they did in 2021 under offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who left Buffalo to become head coach of the New York Giants. The Bills averaged more yards (397.6) in 2022 than they did the season prior (381.9).

“Ken did a lot of good things,” Beane said. “Our offensive numbers are good.”

Sean McDermott declined to comment on Monday when asked about potential staff changes. Dorsey has interviewed for the Carolina head coaching job, while Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady, the former Panthers’ offensive coordinator is reportedly a candidate for that position with the Jets and Chargers.

Quarterback Josh Allen praised the former position coach’s performance in his first season as the primary play-caller.

“I thought he did a really good job putting us in positions to be successful,” Allen said. “I got to be better for him, and especially when he gives me some shot plays. I turned the ball over too many times this year. Didn’t really bite us all that much, only losing three games in the regular season. But there’s opportunities where it could have.”

“Recency bias from this last game, I know everybody’s going to lose their minds, but we did a lot of good things this year,” Allen added. “I trust him. He works so hard. He works tirelessly. He’s always in the building. He’ll FaceTime me at 11 o’clock at night, still here, and just trying to find new ways to get the ball into certain guys’ hands. So I respect the hell out of him. I really do.”

Beane noted the Bills’ offensive production through the first six games, while acknowledging the need to evaluate why they had less success as the season wore on.

“We’ll start with myself,” Beane said. “For whatever reason, we didn’t get it done the other day. I think you can look at all sides. You get down 14-0 to a good program, you kind of get out of your game plan a little bit. You’re going more hurry up, less under center. Just a lot of things to try and play catch up. And again, their defense was doing a nice job on our defense. That game in particular, up front, we didn’t get it done on that side of the ball. And again, that starts with me.”