Erie County Legislature schedules public hearings on Bills stadium for early December

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Legislature has scheduled three public hearings to discuss the potential new Buffalo Bills stadium, though they will likely come before an agreement is reached between the county, state and team.

The hearings will take place at each of the three Erie Community College locations in early December:

Monday, December 6: ECC City Campus, 6 p.m. (Auditorium, Old Post Office Building)

ECC City Campus, 6 p.m. (Auditorium, Old Post Office Building) Tuesday, December 7: ECC North Campus, 6 p.m. (Auditorium, Gleasner Hall — adjacent to Youngs Road)

ECC North Campus, 6 p.m. (Auditorium, Gleasner Hall — adjacent to Youngs Road) Wednesday, December 8: ECC South Campus, 6 p.m. (Lecture Hall, Room 5102, Building 5)

Members of the public are invited to attend and speak to Legislators about their priorities regarding the stadium, including the costs and location of a new stadium. Individuals will be required to wear a mask at the hearings.

All three parties involved in negotiations are in agreement that building a new stadium is a better option than renovating the current Highmark Stadium.

According to the state’s study, a new stadium in Orchard Park could cost $1.35 billion while building one in the city could cost $2.1 billion.

The Buffalo Common Council is also holding a public hearing on Nov. 9, but it is unclear what effect their recommendation would have given that the city does not have a seat at the bargaining table. The Erie County Legislature has to approve any county money that would be spent on this project.