ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gabe Davis has emerged as a leader in his fourth season with the Bills, voted captain by his teammates entering the final year of his rookie contract.

The rest of the Bills captains announced Wednesday wore starred jersey patches last season: quarterback Josh Allen, receiver Stefon Diggs, center Mitch Morse, defensive end Von Miller, safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, and special teamer Tyler Matakevitch.

Davis is the only new captain, as former Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and special teamer Taiwan Jones vacated the leadership positions in free agency.

“Gabe is very valuable to our team,” general manager Brandon Beane said. “You want to talk about a pro from day one, when he got here. Gabe is mature beyond his years. And you see that in his work ethic, I’ve talked about his work habits. If anything you have to tell Gabe to unplug, take a break. And that’s cool that his teammates see him in that light. I feel like they do, but this validates that for him.”

A fourth-round draft pick in 2020, Davis caught 48 passes for 836 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season as a full-time starter. He was slowed by an early ankle injury, and did not meet elevated expectations after a spectacular playoff performance catching four touchdowns against the Chiefs, and amassing 70 receptions for 1,147 yards and 13 touchdowns in a reserve role his first two seasons.

“I’ve echoed it before,” Beane said, “I think going into game two when he got a high ankle, I think it bothered him for a while and he probably pressed a little bit. He’s in a good spot, so I am looking forward to seeing what this season unfolds for him.”