ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills host the Indianapolis Colts at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 in the preseason opener for both teams. Here’s how you can watch the game.

Television

The Bills-Colts game will be aired locally on WIVB, the official broadcast station of the Buffalo Bills. Our coverage begins with Buffalo Kickoff Live at 3 p.m.

Andrew Catalon will handle play-by-play for CBS, alongside color analyst Steve Tasker and sideline reporter Cynthia Frelund.

NFL Network is carrying the game nationally, though it will be blacked out in much of the Bills’ broadcast market.

Streaming

The can stream the Bills-Colts game through the new NFL+, as well as fuboTV (free trials of each service are available).

Radio

The game will be carried on WGR 550. John Murphy and Eric Wood have the call, with Sal Capaccio as sideline reporter.

Pregame and postgame coverage

Buffalo Kickoff Live starts an hour before kickoff on News 4 and WIVB.com. The BKL crew will update you on where training camp battles stand entering the game and what to watch for in the contest.

After the game, the crew is back on the air until 8 p.m. for Buffalo Postgame Live.

Tickets

Bills-Colts tickets are available for as low as $20.

Betting line

Yes, you can even bet on preseason games. As of Monday evening, the Bills were favored by 1.5 points at most sportsbooks available in New York.

Latest Bills news

Important dates

• Roster cuts: The first roster cutdown day of the summer is Tuesday, Aug. 16. Teams must trim the roster to 85 players by 4 p.m. The final cutdown to 53 must be made by 4 p.m. Aug. 30.

• Next game: The Bills host the Broncos at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Buffalo Kickoff Live begins at noon.