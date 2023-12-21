BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills have placed Jordan Phillips on injured reserve after the defensive tackle underwent wrist surgery, the team announced Thursday.

Phillips, who started the past nine games for Buffalo before getting hurt during Sunday’s win against the Cowboys, would be eligible to return to the active roster if the Bills advance to the divisional playoff round, missing the minimum four games.

The roster move comes after the Bills this week opened the 21-day window for DaQuan Jones to be activated from IR. Jones started the first five games of the season before tearing a pectoral muscle that required surgery during the Bills loss against the Jaguars in London.

The Bills did not immediately disclose who will replace Phillips on the 53-man active roster. One candidate could be cornerback Kaiir Elam, in the second week of window to be activated from IR. He was listed as questionable on Thursday’s injury report for Saturday night’s game against the Chargers in Los Angeles.

Jones is listed as questionable but not expected to return to the game roster this week, coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday before Jones resumed practicing. Poona Ford, a free agent signing who has been active in five games this season, is in line to replace Phillips in the Bills’ defensive tackle rotation against the Chargers, with midseason acquisition Linval Joseph and veteran Tim Settle expected to take on greater roles.

Starting safety Micah Hyde (neck stinger) and has been ruled out for a second consecutive game, and pass rusher A.J. Epenesa (rib) is listed as questionable, but more likely to be held out another week, McDermott said Thursday.