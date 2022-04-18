BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills quarterback Josh Allen will team up with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in a star-studded golf event in June against Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

The 12-hole, match play event from the Wynn Las Vegas golf course will be broadcast on TNT at 7 p.m. June 1.

Allen is an avid golfer who competed in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this year and dressed as golf legend Phil Mickelson for Halloween. He was spotted at The Masters earlier the month, watching Tiger Woods’ group alongside fellow quarterback Sam Darnold.

The announcement explains a curious tweet from Brady over the weekend, when he tweeted the eyeballs emoji and tagged the other three quarterbacks.

“2 old bulls, 2 young calves,” Allen tweeted shortly after the announcement Monday.

“Let’s kick their ass @AaronRodgers12,” Brady wrote.

The event will be Brady’s third appearance in The Match. Rodgers won last summer while playing with PGA pro Bryson DeChambeau.