BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills are scheduled to pick 25th overall in the first round of the NFL Draft tonight. They have eight picks in total.

This page will be updated all week with the Bills’ selections.

Bills 2022 draft picks by round

The Bills have all of their own draft picks, minus their seventh rounder, and they acquired two late-round picks in trades. Here are their complete picks by round:

1st: 25th overall

2nd: 57th overall

3rd: 89th overall

4th: 130th overall

5th: 168th overall

6th: 185th overall (from CAR), 203rd overall

7th: 231st overall (from ATL)

Complete list of 2022 first-round picks

Jacksonville Detroit Houston N.Y. Jets N.Y. Giants Carolina N.Y. Giants (from CHI) Atlanta Seattle (from DEN) N.Y. Jets (from SEA) Washington Minnesota Houston (from CLE) Baltimore Philadelphia (from MIA) New Orleans (from IND via PHI) L.A. Chargers Philadelphia (from NO) New Orleans (from PHI) Pittsburgh New England Green Bay (from LV) Arizona Dallas Buffalo Tennessee Tampa Bay Green Bay Kansas City (from SF via MIA) Kansas City Cincinnati Detroit (from LAR)

How to watch the draft

The draft is a three-day event. It will be live on ESPN and NFL Network. Round 1 is also on ABC.

Thursday: Round 1, 8 p.m.

Friday: Rounds 2-3, 7 p.m.

Saturday: Rounds 4-7, noon

Latest Bills coverage

Buffalo Kickoff Live draft shows

Mock Draft Special: Watch a replay and get the full results here.

Draft Special: Get prepped for the draft with BKL’s 30-minute special.

Draft Recap: 10:30 p.m. Sunday on CW 23 WNLO and WIVB.com, and 11:35 p.m. on WIVB.

Once the draft is over, the BKL crew will recap the weekend, introduce you to the new players, and tell you everything you need to know to sound smart at work on Monday.

Complete draft order (as of Thursday morning)

Have the Bills ever drafted 25th overall?

Yes, but not since the 1960s, before the AFL and NFL merged into one league. And back then, there were fewer teams, so 25th overall wasn’t in the first round. But the Bills did have success with their picks at 25.

Tackle Stew Barber (1961) was twice named first team All-Pro and made five Pro Bowls. Defensive back Butch Byrd (1964) made first team All-Pro three times and also made five Pro Bowls. Both players were on the Bills’ AFL championship teams in 1964 and ’65.

The Bills also drafted tackle Randy Jackson 25th overall in 1966, but he chose to play with Chicago in the NFL prior to the merger.