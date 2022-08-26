SAN DIEGO (WIVB) – The San Diego Police Department has submitted its investigation into a rape allegation involving Bills punter Matt Araiza to prosecutors for review, a spokesperson for the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday, a teenager claims she was gang-raped by Araiza and others during a Halloween party. She was 17 at the time. The spokesperson for the district attorney’s office had no comment on the civil matter.

A request for comment has not been returned by San Diego police. It’s unclear how long it will take prosecutors to review the detectives’ investigation. There is no apparent timeline. No criminal charges have been filed.

The alleged rape happened during the early morning hours of October 17, 2021. The lawsuit says Araiza led the plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, into a bedroom where she was raped by multiple men, including Araiza. The next day, on October 18th, she went to San Diego police to report the rape, according to the paperwork.

As part of the investigation, detectives arranged recorded phone calls between Doe and men who were in the room when the rape occurred, according to the lawsuit.

“The detectives also coached Doe during the calls with additional questions, especially focusing on Araiza,” the civil filing says.

Kerry Armstrong, Araiza’s attorney, told the Associated Press the allegations are untrue.

“I 100% do not believe that he ever forcibly raped this girl or had sex with her while she was passed out or drunk or anything like that,” Armstrong said to the AP.