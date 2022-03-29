BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills’ Super Bowl run was extinguished after the Kansas City Chiefs took the opening possession of overtime 75 yard for a touchdown, ending the game. The Bills never touched the ball in overtime.

Two months later, there was finally enough support to change the rules.

NFL owners voted Tuesday to approve a change to the overtime rules — for the playoffs only — to allow both teams an opportunity to have the ball.

The Bills were certainly not the only team to be victimized by the old overtime rule. The Chiefs, in fact, lost to the Patriots in the 2018 playoffs after Tom Brady led a touchdown drive on the first possession of overtime.

Here is the wording from the NFL:

ARTICLE 4. OVERTIME IN POSTSEASON.

The following shall apply to overtime games in the postseason:

(a) Both teams must have the opportunity to possess the ball at least once during the extra period, unless the team kicking off to start the overtime period scores a safety on the receiving team’s initial possession, in which case the team that kicked off is the winner.

(b) After each team has had an opportunity to possess the ball, if one team has more points than its opponent, it is the winner.

(c) If the team that possesses the ball first does not score on its initial possession, or if the score is tied after each team has had its opportunity to possess the ball, the team next scoring by any method shall be the winner.

(d) If the score is tied at the end of a 15-minute overtime period, or if the second team’s initial possession has not ended, another overtime period will begin, and play will continue, regardless of how many 15-minute periods are necessary.

