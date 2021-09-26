View from the other sideline: Bills vs. Washington

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Once again Sean McDermott will face one of his mentors as Ron Rivera is on the other sideline in week three as the Bills host Washington.

Rivera is in his second season as Washington’s head coach and he’s already dealt with a lot of challenges in trying to rebuild this team. At the top of that list is finding a franchise quarterback. Washington had to turn to Taylor Heinicke for the time being after Ryan Fitzpatrick went down in week one.

Plus, Washington’s defense is loaded with talent, especially up front. But so far this unit as a whole hasn’t lived up to the hype after finishing second in the league last year in total defense.

Heather Prusak chatted with Nicki Jhabvala who covers the Washington Football Team for the Washington Post in this week’s Buffalo Kickoff live’s view from the other sideline.